Google Cloud Marketplace accepts Adveritas' TrafficGuard

Acceptance into the Marketplace has been a key priority for Adveritas, as the company looks to scale TrafficGuard’s services by taking advantage of Google’s extensive reach. TrafficGuard’s acceptance into the Google Cloud Marketplace is expected to increase Adveritas’ annual recurring revenue, and scale its business.

All solutions that have been accepted into the Google Cloud Marketplace have been vetted by Google against security vulnerabilities. This results in reduced contracting times and makes it easy for customers to adopt solutions, allowing users to quickly deploy functional software packages that run on the Google Cloud Platform.