Google and Apple address letter to US President on data privacy

The letter was signed by more than 140 tech companies, security experts, and civil society groups and organized by the New America Foundation’s Open Technology Institute.

The letter argues that, in addition to undermining cyber-security, any kind of vulnerability mandate would also seriously undermine our economic security. The letter also pointed out that US companies are already struggling to maintain international trust in the wake of revelations about the NSA’s surveillance programs.

The letter follows the introduction of the End Warrantless Surveillance of Americans Act (H.R. 2233) bill in May 2015, which would create new privacy protections and boost internet security by closing legal backdoors into Americans’ private data and by prohibiting technical backdoors into personal devices and communications.