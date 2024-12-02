Google acquires sound authentication company SlickLogin

The technology works by playing a uniquely generated, nearly-silent sound through computer speakers, which is picked up by an app on the users smartphone. The app analyzes the sound and sends a signal back to confirm the identity. The technology can be used either as a replacement for a password or as an additional security layer.

Many companies, especially those in sectors such as financial services, have been adopting a two-step verification for users. The steps include matching the user name and the password plus a second layer of verification.

In some cases, such as online payments, companies message the user a one-time PIN on the mobile phone number associated with their account. The user then enters the PIN within a stipulated period of time to verify his or her identity. Some other companies, like banks, issue special gadgets that generate unique codes. Users need to enter these codes to authenticate their login.

