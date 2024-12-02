Google acquires cybersecurity startup Siemplify





Siemplify will be integrated into Google Cloud Platform, and specifically its Chronicle operation.

Chronicle was originally founded as an enterprise security company with Google ‘X’, the company’s older moonshot effort. It was built as a platform designed for cybersecurity telemetry: specifically tracking the movement of data across all devices and networks, as a way of getting a clue to detecting and stopping breaches. SOAR platforms are the customer-interface element of that activity: they are used by security operations specialists to manage and monitor activity, begin the process of remediation and to log everything to help prevent the same thing from happening in the future.

Siemplify is said to allow Security Operation Center analysts to manage their operations from end-to-end, respond to cyber threats, and get smarter with every analyst interaction. The technology also helps improve SOC performance by reducing caseloads, raising analyst productivity, and creating visibility across workflows.