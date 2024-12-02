Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking, ClearSky Security, NightDragon to acquire White Ops

The funding can be used to broaden to new markets and sectors affected by digital fraud, Times Nest reports. Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed, however, Goldman can be joined by enterprise capital agency ClearSky Safety and funding agency NightDragon to purchase out White Ops’ earlier traders, which embrace Paladin Capital Group, Grotech Ventures.

White Ops plans to make use of the funding to proceed its growth to areas corresponding to software safety and streaming music and for worldwide progress.