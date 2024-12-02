Goldcorp gets mined in massive data breach

The document of stolen data, posted to a public paste site, contains information confirmed to belong to current Goldcorp employees.

This includes T4 and W2 forms, among other payroll information, which can be used for tax theft, as well as bank accounts, wire transfers, and marketable securities, which can be used to help access or steal from bank accounts.

The document’s budget documents, contract agreements, treasury reports, and progress reports could all be used for insider trading, while the employee passports could help with identity theft.

Goldcorp is aware of the breach, and has issued a statement explaining that its network has been compromised. The company has alerted the authorities and is working with independent IT security firms to resolve the situation and improve the IT processes and network security protocols to prevent a similar attack from taking place.