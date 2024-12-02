GoECart teams up with Kount for fraud prevention technology

The new partnership will enable GoECart retailers to leverage Kount’s fraud prevention services. The addition of Kount to the GoECart partner ecosystem underscores GoECart’s commitment to protecting both online consumers and merchants from fraud, especially in the wake of major credit card data breaches.

GoECart provides integrated, on-demand ecommerce solutions. Its flagship ecommerce suite, GoECart 360, combines an ecommerce storefront with multi-channel order and inventory management, CRM. GoECart 360 enables merchants to sell across customer touch points – web storefronts, ‘brick and mortar’ stores, call centres, mail order catalogues and online marketplaces.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.