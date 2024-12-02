GoCardless customer information exposed

An unspecified number of customers has been affected, and personal information such as names, email addresses, passport numbers, and dates of birth, has been exposed, according to The Register, which first reported the theft. Furthermore, the fintech is offering some customers free credit monitoring.

GoCardless confirmed the theft to Business Insider but said not all customers affected were equally at risk and only those deemed most vulnerable are being offered free credit checks. The company declined to say how many customers were affected overall and how many at-risk customers are being offered credit checks.

The fintech was founded in 2011 by three Oxford graduates and it enables businesses easily process direct debit payments online. Companies can use GoCardless technology to aggregate payments, which makes accepting direct debits much more affordable.