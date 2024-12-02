GMO Payment Gateway backs Jewel Paymentech in A funding round

Jewel’s suite of solutions manages the different challenges faced in digital payment acceptance, like making merchant signup instantaneous, on-boarding of small merchants, allowing merchants to be more mobile across countries and making payments safer through fully automated risk technologies.

The new funding will support Jewel’s market expansion plans as well as to accelerate the development of new deep learning AI technologies to facilitate the cash to cashless conversion.

As part of the investment from GMO-PG, Jewel will also form a partnership that will see Jewel products being rolled out in the Japan market.