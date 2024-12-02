GMO GlobalSign joins the Kantara Initiative

A program of the IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (IEEE-ISTO), the Kantara Initiative works to address technical and policy interoperability challenges facing the computing industry, including those presented by the Internet of Everything (IoE).

Ubisecure, recently acquired by GlobalSign, has actively participated in the program since the Kantara Initiatives inception in 2009 and before that with its predecessor, the Liberty Alliance.

GlobalSign provides PKI solutions for organizations of all sizes. Its core Digital Certificate solutions allow its authenticated customers to conduct SSL secured transactions, data transfer, distribution of tamper-proof code, and protection of online identities for secure email and access control.