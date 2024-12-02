GM Sectec selects Web Shield for merchant underwriters in Latin America

Web Shield's software-as-a-service solutions are built to support underwriting and compliance teams with automated checks like intelligent content violation scans, online background research and advanced transaction laundering detection. Its system is constantly updated for compliance with Mastercard and Visa rules. This means clients can onboard merchants while performing customer due diligence.

In addition, Web Shield offers a specialised on-boarding solution for cryptocurrency merchants that gives clients access to legal opinions from reputable law firms around the world to comply with card scheme rules as well as an online education platform for underwriters and risk professionals.

GM Sectec offers solutions and services in cybersecurity, governance, and compliance focused on managing digital risk. Its solutions are designed to detect advanced attacks and respond to them reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime.



