GlobeX Data to protect against coronavirus-related BEC scams

BEC attacks are resurging exponentially during COVID-19 due in parts to the lack of home internet security and scrutiny from WFH staff. Additionally, cyberattacks have had a massive resurgence lately stealing everything from social security numbers to medical records.

Recent data from the Association for Financial Professionals found that the BEC scam was the most popular payment fraud attack in 2019, with 75% of all companies surveyed saying they were impacted by it in some way, according to streetinsider.com.