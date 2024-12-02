GlobalSign and MePIN team up for mobile authentication

GlobalSigns Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions support industry standards for federation and WebSSO, making it easy for online service providers to adopt new authentication methods. Integration to the MePIN smart phone app authenticator enables a selection of convenient and secure mobile phone based identity verification methods for GlobalSign customers.

New regulations such as the Directive on Payment Services (PSD) in Europe and customer demand around the world drive online service providers to search and adopt new convenient, secure and user friendly ways to authenticate their customers and facilitate the registration process. Initiatives, such as GSMAs Mobile Connect, provide a federated mobile authentication framework on a global basis, always providing the same experience for the end user.

GlobalSign is a provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers and IoT innovators around the world to secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption.

MePIN is a technology and service provided by Meontrust, a Finnish online security company founded in 2010. It provides security and user engagement for consumer online services and payments. MePIN uses banking grade Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) at its security core and mobile devices as security tokens.