GlobalPlatform rolls out interface to fight web fraud

The interface will enable developers of web services to build in advanced security features to protect online services against many types of attack and fraud.

By allowing web services to utilize a dedicated tamper resistant piece of hardware within a device, known as a SE, the newly released Web API for Accessing Secure Elements v1.0 enables sensitive data from online applications to be securely stored and processed.

Furthermore, it presents web app developers with advanced security options which may help them to overcome multiple security challenges presented by the increasing connectivity of mobile devices. The new API enables web-based applications to access SEs of any form factor, including UICC or eUICC, embedded SEs and smart micro SD cards.