GlobalPlatform publishes TEE Security Practice Guidelines

The document defines the level of security required in a TEE hosted in a mobile device to support the delivery of a range of value added services including premium content and mobile wallets, as well as enterprises and governments supporting bring your own device (BYOD) initiatives.

GlobalPlatform members have published the market’s first PP for TEE products; a secure area that resides in the main processor of a mobile device and ensures that sensitive data is stored, processed and protected in a secure environment. The document identifies the security needs of the TEE to support different market requirements by combining the standard security methodology outlined by Common Criteria, with the best practice specifications as defined by GlobalPlatform in relation to TEE architecture and interfaces.

