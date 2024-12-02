GlobalPlatform launches TEE Security Evaluation Secretariat

Under the scheme, providers of TEE products will be able to submit their products to the new GlobalPlatform secretariat for independent evaluation of their conformance to the organization’s TEE Protection Profile.

The TEE Protection Profile, which has been certified against Common Criteria under its Trusted Computing category, specifies the typical threats the hardware and software of the TEE needs to withstand. It also details the security objectives that are to be met in order to counter these threats and the security functional requirements that a TEE will have to comply with. A positive evaluation of conformance to this security framework, through GlobalPlatform’s Certification Scheme, will indicate that a TEE product meets an international security baseline. The scheme will enable service providers to confidently and effectively manage risk, by ensuring that there is a consistent level of security across connected devices.

GlobalPlatform defines and develops specifications to facilitate the secure deployment and management of multiple embedded applications on secure chip technology. Its standardized infrastructure empowers service providers to develop services once and deploy across different markets, devices and channels. GlobalPlatform’s security and privacy parameters enable dynamic combinations of secure and non-secure services from multiple providers on the same device, providing a foundation for market convergence and innovative new cross-sector partnerships.