GlobalPlatform launches online training program

This new approach will complement the association’s existing instructor-led sessions, which will continue to take place throughout the year at locations around the world.

The online training will allow students to move through the curriculum at a pace, time and location of their choosing. The program provides an explanation of key Card Specification topics including secure channels, security domains, remote application loading, management models, application programming interfaces and GlobalPlatform for mobile contactless services.

GlobalPlatform defines and develops specifications to facilitate the secure deployment and management of multiple embedded applications on secure chip technology.