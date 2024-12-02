GlobalPlatform introduces Identity Task Force

The group will define identity, authentication and privacy use cases across the government, enterprise and consumer landscape and will determine GlobalPlatform’s role in addressing the long term needs of identity and eID deployments across all three sectors.

The IDTF is currently comprised of representatives from 40 GlobalPlatform member companies. The IDTF will support further development of GlobalPlatform technologies by providing input related to identity and authentication business requirements to the organization’s technical committees.

A key goal of the IDTF will be the advancement of GlobalPlatform Specifications to encourage developers to capitalize on the ability of the TEE and SE to host secure identity services on mobile devices, as well as on traditional smart credentials and embedded into the Internet of Things.