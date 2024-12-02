GlobalPlatform demonstrates security and regulatory compliance of SE ecosystem

The document is the latest update to GlobalPlatform’s Security Certification Program. It will make it quicker and easier for stakeholders across industries to validate and compare security features, protect applications and data against high-profile attacks and comply with evolving IoT and cybersecurity regulations.

Today, there are over 50 billion GlobalPlatform-certified SEs in-market; equipping solutions like mobile phones, IoT devices, banking cards and eID documents, with a tamper-resistant hardware platform to securely host applications and store confidential data.

The newly released PP will address the need for consistent and verifiable security. It offers a framework for security laboratories to evaluate the security of SE-based products, Silicon and SE vendors to demonstrate their products are secure for use across devices and verticals including payment and identity cards, ePassports, smartphones and IoT devices, and Device manufacturers to determine the trustworthiness of components, and select a solution with the required features to protect apps and digital services on their devices.