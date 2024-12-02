GlobalPlatform certifies its Secure Element solution

The document is the latest update to GlobalPlatform’s Security Certification Program. It will help stakeholders across industries to validate and compare security features, protect applications and data against high-profile attacks and comply with evolving IoT and cybersecurity regulations.

The solution offers a framework for:

Security laboratories to evaluate the security of SE-based products, and validate conformance with security, regulatory and data protection mandates, such as the European Cybersecurity Act.

Silicon and SE vendors to demonstrate their products are secure for use across devices and verticals including payment and identity cards, ePassports, smartphones and IoT devices.

Device manufacturers to determine the trustworthiness of components and select a solution with the required features to protect apps and digital services on their devices.

Thanks to a modular structure, the PP offers the evaluation of different SE use cases and form factors. This includes smart card SEs including payment, SIM cards or ID documents, to embedded SEs in smartphones and IoT devices, and advanced uses cases available on integrated form factors which have emerged to address the security requirements of connected device designs.