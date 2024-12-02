Global Risk Technologies invests in Veridu

As part of this collaboration, Global Risk Technologies adds authentication intelligence to their ongoing efforts to help achieve sustainable growth throughout the ecommerce ecosphere.

Global Risk Technologies operates a number of patented technologies, including Intelligent Source Detection and Affiliate Fraud Alerts to help pinpoint the true reasons behind chargebacks and protect against fraud.

Global Risk Technologies is a technology company specialising in chargeback compliance and risk management.

Veridu is a tool that verifies the identity of users in order to eliminate fraud and unwanted user behaviour.