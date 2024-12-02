Global Risk Technologies and Quatrro fight against chargeback fraud

Global Risk Technologies’ new partnership with Quatrro’s next-generation fraud management technology offers a range of benefits for UK issuers and merchants. The software is integrated with 24/7 human intelligence and surveillance, for managing risk within small and medium enterprise (SME) merchants, ISOs, PSPs and other payment service providers. The new service will not only mitigate existing fraud, but identify trends and pre-empt fraud before it occurs.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Global Risk Technologies provides a scalable enterprise solution for chargeback compliance, risk mitigation, fraud management and merchant sustainability services to European acquirers, card issuers and local merchants.

Quatrro is a service provider to financial institutions, merchants and to the payment processing industry worldwide. The company offers an integrated suite of risk management services across the entire risk cycle spanning credit, fraud and portfolio management.