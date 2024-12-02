Global Risk Technologies and INFORM team up for chargeback prevention solution

The partnership will provide merchants and acquirers in Europe and the US with an end-to-end chargeback prevention solution equipped to deal with rising CNP chargeback rates and remain compliant according to the most recent regulatory changes.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Global Risk Technologies provides a scalable enterprise solution for chargeback compliance, risk mitigation, fraud management and merchant sustainability services to European acquirers, card issuers and local merchants.

INFORM is a global software company that fights payment fraud with cards and on-line banking by implementing intelligent, customer-centric fraud detection and prevention solution. With RiskShield, INFORM offers a risk assessment solution that detects and manages suspicious activity with card transactions or online payments, protecting merchants and financial service providers from fraud.