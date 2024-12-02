Global Payments launches EdgeShield security solutions

EdgeShield protects credit card data, prevents counterfeit fraud and provides a secure payments platform while preparing point-of-sale developers and merchants for the upcoming EMV mandates.

Delivered through the OpenEdge integrated payments division of Global Payments, EdgeShield is a collection of security-related components designed to eliminate existing vulnerabilities within the payments chain. When integrated into systems that accept payments, the bundle is intended to protect credit card data while at rest and in transit. EdgeShield includes EMV, P2P encryption and a token vault.

Global Payments is a global provider of payment solutions for merchants, value added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, Brazil, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.