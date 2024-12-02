Global mobile biometrics market to register boost by 2019

According to a new report from research company TechNavio, as more consumers trust their private data to websites and web applications, identity and data theft has grown. The popularity of online gaming and social networking websites has also led to a growth in the number of identity theft cases. Therefore, end-users are now relying on secure authentication solutions, which have precipitated the high adoption of biometrics security solutions.

Findings unveil the integration of biometrics in two-factor authentication devices. The trend of integrating biometrics with two-factor authentication devices is expected to increase over the forecast period.