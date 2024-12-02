Global fingerprint biometrics in VAR to register CAGR 11 percent by 2020

The report titled ‘Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market 2016-2020‘ provides an in-depth analysis of the global fingerprint biometrics in VAR market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, in terms of revenue and emerging trends.

The report lists the key growth drivers of the global fingerprint biometrics in VAR market, including the growing demand for single sign-on (SSO), integration of fingerprint biometrics into smart cards, emergence of touchless sensing technology, and the rising demand for SSO.

As a result, this trend is contributing to the rising demand for fingerprint biometrics through VARs in regions such as APAC, where the presence of biometric vendors is low.

Biometric-based smart card which combine a stored fingerprint template on a smart card and a live scanner, are being used for various documents including ID cards, passports, driving licenses, social security cards and medical and insurance cards, according to the report.

Key advances in fingerprint technology have led to the emergence of touchless sensing technology, which generates a 3D fingerprint scan to help resolve issues that arise when the traditional fingerprint biometric technology is used.

In addition, the report finds that governments are investing in fingerprint biometric technology to ensure the security and authorized access to secured premises.