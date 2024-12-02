Global business lose up to USD 453 mln from phishing attacks

According to a research conducted by the RSA, there were 46,747 phishing attacks worldwide in December 2014, a 24% decrease from the 61,278 attacks recorded in November 2014. The decrease in phishing attacks was due to a drop in online shopping volumes following the November peak.

Findings reveal that US regional banks were targeted by one quarter of all phishing attacks in December while US nationwide banks experienced an increase in phishing volumes from 50% in November to 58% in December.

The US hosted 48% of phishing attacks in December, followed by the United Kingdom (7%), Germany (5%) and China (3%). This was in contrast to November 2014 when 50% of attacks were hosted in the US, followed by Argentina (5%), Colombia (4%) and Brazil (4%).