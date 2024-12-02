Global biometrics market to grow up to USD 16.7 bln in 2019

According to a research conducted by Radiant Insights, as law enforcement programs are redesigned to include information from social media and to initiate smarter cities initiatives, biometrics becomes a more compelling technology, both fingerprinting and facial recognition.

Biometric data protection is being used to replace photographs, passwords and PIN codes. India, Mexico and Russia are driving the growth of biometric systems. China has a biometric national ID program that commenced in 2013. Computer storage of important documents has created an increasing need for biometric security systems.

Findings indicate that the global biometrics market is at USD 5.2 billion for 2012, with an anticipation to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2019.