Global biometrics market to grow 40 percent by 2021

According to a study conducted by ABI Research, the market demand for biometric sensors in consumer electronics, particularly smartphones, is a result of increasing consumer’s security awareness. Devices equipped with embedded fingerprint sensors and similar technologies are expected to hit the two billion shipment mark by 2021, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40%.

Research shows biometrics will primarily occur in banking and personal finance, followed by the governmental and security sectors. However, that will require a whole range of biometric indicators to be considered, such as voice recognition for call centers, iris and ear recognition for ATMs and smartphone applications and perhaps fingerprints and vein indicators for identification on personal devices.