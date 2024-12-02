Global biometrics market revenue to reach USD 67 bln in 2024

According to a report from Tractica, biometrics use cases split into two distinct threads: consumer-facing use cases are typically high-volume at a low price, while enterprise-facing use cases (including government and defense) are typically much smaller volumes but utilize more expensive devices.

The key industries in the biometrics market over the next decade are likely to be finance, consumer devices, healthcare, and government, followed by enterprise applications, defense, education, law enforcement, and non-government organizations.

Key use cases that are likely to drive biometrics revenue over the next decade include consumer device authentication, mobile banking, automated teller machines (cashpoints), government IT systems, point-of-sale transactions, pharmacy dispensing, and wearable device authentication. Biometric modalities that are likely to generate the most revenue include fingerprint, iris image, and voice recognition.

Tractica’s report is based on 10-year market forecast for biometrics hardware and software. The forecasts are based upon analysis of 142 distinct use cases, each of which is forecast by world region and derived from separate forecasts for each OECD income level within a region.