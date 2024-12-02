Glint to deploy identity verification services from HooYu

Glint is a financial instrument and through its online app users are able to load money into their account and then convert that to gold. They can then use their Glint Mastercard to make everyday purchases instantly using gold as money.

HooYu technology will be deployed during the account opening process to prove that customers are who they say they are and ensure compliance with Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations. According to the announcement, Glint selected HooYu due to a unique blend of identity technologies in the HooYu identity platform.