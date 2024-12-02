Glia raises USD 45 mln in Series D funding





This latest round of financing brings Glia's total funding to USD 152 million and its valuation to over USD 1 billion.

The additional capital will be allocated toward research and development, helping fuel Glia’s commitment to ongoing innovation in Digital Customer Service. Glia plans to further invest in artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging, voice, and video capabilities.

Additionally, the capital will aid in the acceleration of Glia’s geographic footprint to deliver the benefits of Digital Customer Service to financial institutions all over the globe.