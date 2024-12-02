Giesecke+Devrient invests in Netcetera

Netcetera and G+D entered the strategic partnership in August 2020. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, G+D will become a shareholder of the Netcetera Group with its investment. Its funds will be used to accelerate Netcetera’s business growth and global expansion.

Netcetera brings expertise in digitization and software development. G+D aims to opens further doors for Netcetera in the global market, while expanding its portfolio of solutions for securing transactions with Netcetera's software tools. By joining forces, both companies want to serve the growing demand for digital security together.

