Giesecke Devrient joins identification platform Verimi

Verimi is a European cross-industry identification, registration and data platform that combines a central log-in (single sign-on) with security and privacy standards under European law (GDPR, LoA 1-4) and the user’s self-determination about the usage of their personal data (opt-in). Verimi was founded in May 2017.

Giesecke+Devrient will become the tenth shareholder of Verimi. The others include Allianz, Axel Springer, Bundesdruckerei, Core, Daimler, Deutsche Bank with Postbank, Deutsche Telekom, HERE Technologies and Lufthansa.

After Verimi conducted a series of hackathons on the connection of the software interfaces, the company has been running a first piloting phase with a usability test of a pre-version of the product since early December 2017.

In spring 2018 the company will go to market with its first product, the so-called Single-Sign-On (register once centrally, log in everywhere). In Germany, the platform will be the first one capable to integrate the electronic ID-card along with the citizen account functionalities. To enable this, the company is currently in close cooperation with the relevant authorities.