GIACT selects Early Warning solution for verification products

GIACT will leverage Early Warnings Real-time Deposit Chek Service to bring additional account verification capabilities for small and medium-sized financial institutions.

GIACTs offering of Early Warnings solutions will enable financial institutions to make better funds availability decisions, as well as to protect their customers and their institution from returns or scams.

In addition to Real-time Deposit Chek Service, GIACT also offers Early Warnings Real-time Payment Chek Service with Account Owner Authentication to support merchants and billers in verifying account information.

GIACT offers customer intelligence providing real-time data to help companies mitigate payment risk and fraud.

Early Warning is a fintech company delivering payment and risk solutions to financial institutions nationwide.