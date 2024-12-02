GIACT reveals automated identity monitoring solution

The solution aims to automate the monitoring of specific personally identifiable information (PII), and to triangulate customer PII against multiple sources on an automated basis, providing businesses with an up-to-date picture of their customer population.

Through gIDENTIFY Persistent Monitoring, businesses can optimise their identity management process, mitigate account takeovers, facilitate KYC compliance, reduce false negatives, and benefit from up-to-date changes in customer information. Moreover, it monitors the last name, address, phone number, death indicator, initial and extended fraud alerts on credit report.