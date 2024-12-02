GIACT launches global ID solutions

gIDENTIFY Global represents a solution in global identity verification, allowing US organisations to validate non-US persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively.

The new solution leverages traditional and non-traditional data from multiple US and international data sources to help confirm consumer and business identities in real-time. Seamlessly integrated into the EPIC Platform, gIDENTIFY Global augments the identification process, allowing organisations to onboard, transact with foreign entities, meet regulatory compliances and expand into new markets.