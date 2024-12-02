GIACT integrates with A2iA to deliver mobile check and ID capture solution

GIACT has integrated a2ia Mobility, a client-side mobile toolkit, into its gScan platform to enable the automatic capture, image analysis and offline data extraction from checks and identity documents for applications such as mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC), check cashing, provisioning, disbursements, enrollment and onboarding.

gScan is a services platform with a cloud back-end, and is available as a white-labeled API or end-to-end solution for mobile apps, within kiosks or self-service devices, and as a web-service. Once A2iA extracts the check and identity data, gScan can then interface with other GIACT services such as those for identity verification and authentication, meeting compliance requirements like CIP, OFAC, FFIEC and KYC.

A2iA is a developer of artificial intelligence and machine learning based software for the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets.

Giact Systems is specialised in payment fraud reduction, providing information services that help businesses across all industries assess and manage risk in electronic payments.