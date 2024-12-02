GIACT brings out API integration solution for payment fraud reduction

The solution can be delivered using both a single direct-connection API or a virtual web portal, giving companies a way to defend against multiple types of fraud across the entire lifecycle of a transaction while minimizing customer friction.

The EPIC Platforms key capabilities include:

• Single API integration

• Real-time account verification and authentication of consumers and businesses

• Mobile authentication, identification, and verification in real-time across all customer touchpoints;

• Ensuring OFAC compliance with real-time processing while reducing false positives.

• Real-time identity verification and authentication of scanned IDs and check payments.

GIACT Systems provides information services that help businesses across all industries assess and manage risk in electronic payments.