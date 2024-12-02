GHL is one of the latest PayNet ecosystem participants to offer the more secure and safer online card-not-present payment solution in this country.











Safeguarding online debit card purchases

Capable of being delivered via merchant plug-ins or bank applications, both these MyDebit Secure CNP enablements are designed to facilitate 3D secure payment verifications to assist fraud prevention in online debit card purchases.

A CNP transaction is a payment card transaction made where the cardholder is not physically present at the merchant when the payment is made.

This solution offers protection from fraud to both merchants and customers regardless of the device used to make or receive online payments – mobile, desktop, or tablet.





Adapting to merchant’s needs

GHL’s officials said that as the ecommerce industry continues to grow rapidly, they understand that merchants need reliable payment solutions to protect their business and their customers. With MyDebit Secure CNP, our merchants can now offer their customers a more secure and convenient way to pay online without compromising on their shopping experience.

Also commenting on the news, representatives from PayNet explained that Malaysia lies within Asia Pacific, the ‘sweet spot’ growth region of retail ecommerce. This is alongside the rise of 3D secure payment authentication market which is set to exceed USD 2.76 billion by 2030, again led by the Asia Pacific region.

With MyDebit Secure CNP, PayNet aims to better support its ecosystem participants to capture their share of these enormous opportunities and meet their customer demands for safer and more secure online CNP payments using the one of the latest 3D secure technology protocols, regardless of size, type, or location.