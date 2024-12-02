Ghana: 16million eID cards powered by cryptovision

Electronic identity cards are a booming technology, especially in emerging markets like Africa. Recently, Ghana has launched its own eID initiative. The Ghanaian government has ambitious goals – within 12 months a total of 16 million eID cards (referred to as “GhanaCards”) shall be issued to all citizens of the country over 5 years of age. The first GhanaCard was issued to the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on September 15, 2017.

The GhanaCard is a multi-application document. In addition to identity verification, it offers password replacement on the internet, payment, and digital signatures. It also will serve as a biometric travel document that will allow GhanaCard holders to travel freely within certain African countries.

Thus, according to the company’s press release, the GhanaCard will surpass the German electronic identity card (Personalausweis) in some ways, for instance the German eID card is not suitable for payments. The cards will be issued at hundred locations throughout the country, as the card issuance progresses through the country’s 10 different administrative regions. To ensure the security of the eID card and the related systems the Ghanaian government is deploying a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

cryptovision is one of Ghanas most important eID technology suppliers – after having delivered important components for a similar eID project in Africa’s largest country, Nigeria.