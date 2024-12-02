GFG Group partners ReD for fraud prevention

The joint companies will provide an integrated fraud and payment processing solution to clients. The global partnership agreement will see GFG Group work with ReD to offer ReD PRISM, a transaction monitoring and risk management solution, to GFG Group’s banking and card processing clients.

The companies will initially focus on offering ReD PRISM to GFG Group clients in Asia and Latin America. GFG Group will provide integration and customer support services, while ReD will provide fraud and risk consultancy and post-implementation second-level support.

PRISM employs both predictive neural and rules-based technologies to provide fraud decisioning, enabling clients to keep pace with constantly changing patterns of financial transaction fraud.

