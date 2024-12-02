GetGo partners Jumio to improve onboarding for new drivers

Through this partnership, GetGo will be able to protect its fleet of over 1,700 vehicles against theft by leveraging Jumio’s identity verification system. In essence, Jumio Identity Verification can ensure that the people creating new GetGo accounts or requesting new vehicles are who they actually claim to be. The system performs identity verification based on a valid government-issued ID and a selfie.

The identity verification solution can also work as a fraud prevention tool, as fraudsters generally prefer not to use their own likeness when trying to pull off a scam.

GetGo representatives cited by businesswire.com revealed that they are looking to partner with providers who can create best-in-class solutions to challenges that arise in the car-sharing business. They also highlighted that this new partnership could help them raise their trust and safety standards while improving the onboarding experience of their customers.

GetGo is a Singapore-based carsharing platform that was founded in August 2020 and currently operates 1,700 vehicles across 1,300 locations. When it launched, the company had 10,000 users but eventually grew to more than 200,000 users. According to GetGo, the core value driving the company is simplicity.

Other developments from Jumio

In December 2022, passwordless authentication provider Keyless has partnered with Jumio to help financial institutions fight account takeover fraud. The partnership allowed banks to strengthen identity assurance during payment authentication and account recovery with the goal of preventing cases of one-time password (OTP) fraud.

The partnership between Keyless and Jumio aimed to ensure that customers are enrolled for biometric authentication. To be specific, Keyless plans to leverage the same selfie that was used during the identity verification checks with Jumio for authentication thus doing away with OTPs that are known to offer low identity assurance later in the customer lifecycle.

In October 2022, Jumio has extended its KYX Platform, which is an intuitive orchestration hub that can help professionals tasked with protecting the organisation and its customers from fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes during account onboarding, authentication, and ongoing transaction processes.

This fully integrated orchestration hub offers access to more than 500 global data sources for identity proofing, risk assessment, and eKYC/AML compliance, and it also provides real-time analytics and actionable insights to help business users respond to threats. Moreover, it offers customisable consolidated fraud and compliance views along with visualisations and reporting.

For more information about Jumio, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.