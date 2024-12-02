GET Group NA enables identity assurance on mobile

Identity providers will enable the GET mID App to be installed on individuals’ mobile devices to use assurance PKI technology to deliver comparable security assurances from mobile identification as provided by security chip cards, while enabling authentication means across relying parties. Using data encryption algorithms and communication security measures, the platform is designed to combat fraud and reduce identity theft.

GET mID allows organizations across a range of sectors, including enterprise, retail and finance, as well as public institutions to issue assurance digital identification. The platform is equipped with an automated process that can be conducted in devices ranging from advanced e-gates and workstation terminals to standard NFC and Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and tablets.