



Following the EU’s mandate in which the regulator mentioned that all member states are required to introduce a standardised European digital identity wallet (EUDI) to allow EU nationals to verify their identity across the EU’s 27 countries, the German Government now looks into developing a wallet in which citizens can keep their ID card on a smartphone app. Similar to how individuals carry their bank cards or travel tickets, the EUDI wallet is set to enable them to prove their identity or age and sign with an authorised electronic signature. When commenting on the announcement, representatives underlined that this represents the first stage of the country’s EUDI and is planned to be introduced by 2027.











Germany’s EUDI and how it will scale security

According to officials, the German Government intends to support citizens in proving their identity securely, efficiently, and conveniently by leveraging their smartphones, without being required to utilise an additional card or a reading device. In addition, individuals are set to be able to use the EUDI wallet when applying for jobs, online banking, or in contact with authorities, which simplifies the process of proving one's identity. The EUDI wallet works towards ensuring the highest security standards while safeguarding the privacy of users, with it being available free of charge and contributing to digital inclusion, as all individuals, regardless of financial situation, can access it.



Furthermore, the BMI is collaborating with the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND) and the Federal Office of Information Security (BSI) to implement the new digital identity wallet. Also, Germany intends to widen the market for an EUDI while promoting freedom of choice, enabling other organisations to develop their mobile app to support domestic and cross-border identification to be conducted.





The EU’s digital identity wallet