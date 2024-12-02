German internet users are willing to pay for data protection

According to a research conducted by the German Institute for Trust and Security on the Internet (DIVSI) and the polling institute dimap, 76% of internet users take advantage of free online offers, while almost one-third never pay anything.

Findings indicate that a majority of respondents were aware that online providers make money off of their personal data. But 80% were decidedly against this form of doing business. More than one-third of those surveyed were even prepared to pay money to ensure that their data would only be used according to their own wishes and not be sold without their consent.

Those willing to pay said they were prepared to spend an average of USD 51 (EUR 41) per year for this kind of service. As a result, data protection is worth a combined USD 1.1 billion (EUR 900 million) to Germans.

The data shows that most respondents who did not want to pay, showed a certain measure of scepticism. 59% were unconvinced that more money would really lead to better data security. Even individuals who were willing to invest money were doubtful: almost 80% said they did not believe that a payment model for data security is plausible.