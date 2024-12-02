German Federal Office for Information Security joins FIDO as member

The BSI is Germany’s national level cybersecurity authority and as such is dedicated to promoting said IT safety measures. The Federal Office joins the US based NIST and the United Kingdom’s Home Office under FIDO’s banner for better online identity practices.

As a government member of FIDO, agencies like the BSI are positioned to give the Alliance’s authentication standards a platform for greater proliferation. Through the BSI’s policy making, regulation and implementation, FIDO can benefit from visibility in addition to the deployment of the products that have its stamp of approval.