Geoswift selects Thomson Reuters risk and compliance solutions

Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk business offers a suite of detection, investigation and resolution tools for transaction monitoring and takes a scenario-driven, risk-based approach to the challenges presented by money laundering, fraud and market abuse.

Transaction Monitoring with Screening Deployed provides a comprehensive global solution that enables Geoswift to process large volumes of transactions on a single platform. The solution uses pre-built risk scenarios to monitor transactions and identify and alert unusual patterns of customer activity that differ from normal or expected behaviour.

Combined with World-Check, a source of intelligence on politically-exposed persons (PEPs) and heightened risk individuals and organizations globally, it uncovers and reports risk that may be hiding in customer account transaction based activity.

As a provider of cross-border payment solutions between China and the rest of the world, Geoswift is seeks to meet the growing demands of China cross-border transactions in key industry segments such as ecommerce, tuition payments and travel.