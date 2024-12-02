GeoComply partners with NICE Actimize

To help financial institutions combat this problem, GeoComply announced a partnership with NICE Actimize, a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, to offer its location intelligence solutions to their customer base through its X-Sight marketplace.

NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime and compliance ecosystem connecting financial institutions with third-party data, applications, tools and service providers. Specifically, GeoComply may be implemented to help IFM-X, NICE Actimize’s fraud prevention platform, with the same location intelligence solution used for the regulated iGaming industry.

Financial institutions can use these additional data signals to enhance their existing risk models and fraud management tools, reducing fraud costs, compliance violations, false positives, and protect their customers.