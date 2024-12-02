GenKey launches new version of its management solution

GenKey SPiRE is a central repository platform to store, process, retrieve and maintain the registration data of subjects.

GenKey SPiRE interfaces to GenKey ABIS for biometric deduplication of registrations and GenKey Adjudication for administrating biometric duplicates. The new release of GenKey SPiRE features is now cloud-enabled and supports the election processes, like role-based access management, full audit trail, management of transfers and updates and preparation of voter books.

GenKey is a global player in high-tech, reliable end-to-end solutions for securing identity in elections and healthcare. Based on our biometric technology platform, the company delivers solutions covering the spectrum of systems and services for registration, deduplication, ID management and verification.